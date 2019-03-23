Patton Oswalt: There was No ‘Russian Collusion;’ ‘America Elected an Openly Racist, Sexual Predator … All By Ourselves’

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt compared “Russian collusion” to conspiracy theories about September 11th, 2001 terror attacks and JFK’s assassination and said millions of Americans elected a “racist” in President Donald Trump without help from the Kremlin.

“Maybe ‘Russian collusion’ is this generation’s ‘2nd gunman’ or ‘controlled demolition’ — we need there to be a master lattice behind all of this chaos, even if the lattice is diabolical. ‘Diabolical’ still implies ‘logic’ even if the logic is malignant,” Patton Oswalt said.

“But the SCARIER thing is facing the fact that America elected an openly racist, failed grifter, sexual predator to the highest office in the land — all by ourselves,” He continued. “There was no one guiding us, no plot to destroy us. We did it. To ourselves.”

2/ But the SCARIER thing is facing the fact that America elected an openly racist, failed grifter, sexual predator to the highest office in the land — all by ourselves. There was no one guiding us, no plot to destroy us. We did it. To ourselves. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 23, 2019

“But that also means we can FIX this, all by ourselves,” Oswalt said. “We’ve been waaaay closer to the brink than this before — Jackson, Buchanan, Nixon. We’ve pulled back from way more hopeless pits. But the pulling back always came AFTER facing what we were. We’ll see.”