PHOTOS: Street Artist Sabo Calls Out Ilhan Omar over Her Anti-Semitic Remarks

Political street artist Sabo put up a number of signs criticizing anti-Semitic comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles amid the freshman lawmaker’s appearance in town for a speech.

Ilhan Omar is scheduled to speak at a fundraiser for the controversial Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Los Angeles Saturday. Counter-events have been organized against her appearance.

“CAIR-LA is honored to have Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as the featured speaker for the 4th Annual Valley Banquet,” the group’s website states.

“Born in Somalia, Ilhan and her family fled the country’s civil war when she was 8 years old. They lived in a refugee camp in Kenya for four years before coming to the United States, eventually settling in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis in 1997.”

Street artist Sabo is mocking both Omar and CAIR with new street art. The art calls out Omar for her past of anti-Semitic statements.

The posters also mock CAIR for not supporting free speech.

“Islam doens’t (CAIR) for free speech,” one poster reads, along with photos of conservative provocateur Laura Loomer and suspended Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Sabo routinely uses his street art to mock progressives in politics and Hollywood. He recently ripped Texas Democrat and 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke for his drunk driving arrest.