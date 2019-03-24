Dr. Dre Celebrates Daughter’s Acceptance to USC ‘All on Her Own,’ Despite His $70M Donation

Rap mogul Dr. Dre celebrated his daughter’s acceptance into the University of Southern California (USC) — appeared to mock those celebrities currently embroiled in a college admissions scandal — even though he previously donated $70 million to the university.

The 54-year-old Grammy-winner took to Instagram to share the news, declaring that his 18-year-old daughter Truly Young had got into the university “all on her own.”

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” Dre wrote on Instagram on Saturday that ha been deleted. “No jail time!!!”

Dr. Dre on Instagram: “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” pic.twitter.com/sU6sLIZdfQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 24, 2019

There is no evidence that Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, has ever engaged in fraudulent practices to help his daughter’s application. However, he has previously donated $70 million to the university for the construction of a new arts, technology, and business academy, a move which is unlikely to have harmed her own chances of acceptance.

Earlier this month, authorities charged several celebrities, including Full House stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, of using fraudulent tactics to ensure their children were accepted into top universities such as Havard, Yale, and USC. Officials have described the scheme as the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.