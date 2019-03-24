First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the spring season at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida this weekend in a pair of neon orange stilettos.

Mrs. Trump, alongside President Trump, welcomed Haitian and Carribean diplomats to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, opting for an orange Aztec patterned linen silk midi dress by London brand LK Bennett.

As with most of Mrs. Trump’s attire, the dress is cinched at the waist and retails for less than $300, a steal! (Avid Fashion Notes readers know that Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe generally ranges between $800 to sometimes up to $25,000).

Of course, what’s an orange dress with neon orange stilettos?!

Mrs. Trump paired the dress with snakeskin Manolo Blahnik orange pumps that vibrantly glistened against her sun-kissed, Central European tan. Spring is in the air!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.