Democrats Honor Anti-Trump Rapper T.I. for ‘Outstanding Public Service’

Democratic lawmakers in Georgia honored convicted felon and virulently anti-Trump rapper T.I. on Friday for “outstanding public service,” citing his positive contributions toward the local community.

The recognition came after Democratic lawmakers passed a resolution, introduced by State Sen. Donzella James (D-Atlanta,) applauding him for his philanthropic work, which has involved setting up charities aimed at helping those living in poverty and sufferers of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, his efforts also include “[speaking] at area schools as part of his post-prison community service and has donated time and money to worthy efforts ranging from hurricane relief to the Boys & Girls Clubs,” as well as hosting “Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and [delivering] Christmas presents to families in need throughout the city.”

However, T.I. also has also stirred controversy for his viciously personal attacks on President Trump — who he called the poster child for white supremacy — and his family. In October last year, he angered conservatives after releasing a music video featuring First Lady Melania Trump as a nude stripper dancing on a Resolute desk in a fake Oval Office.

The video drew a response from Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who described the video as “disgusting” and urged people to boycott the rapper’s music.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., has previously lashed out at fellow rapper Kanye West over his relationship with President Donald Trump, denouncing his Oval Office meeting with Trump as “shameful.”

“From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” he wrote at the time.

