Alyssa Milano Calls for Boycott of Georgia After Senate Approval of ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban

Actress Alyssa Milano called for Hollywood film companies to boycott the state of Georgia after its Senate passed a measure that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

There are over 20 productions shooting in GA & the state just voted to strip women of their bodily autonomy. Hollywood! We should stop feeding GA economy. #HB481IsBadForBusiness Heartbeat bill approved by Georgia Senate https://t.co/sFdahrIGnY https://t.co/TXJKMOPHcJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 23, 2019

“There are over 20 productions shooting in GA & the state just voted to strip women of their bodily autonomy,” Alyssa Milano, star of Netflix’s Insatiable, tweeted Friday. “Hollywood! We should stop feeding GA economy.”

According to Fox News, Georgia is considered the “number one filming location in the world,” Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office’s deputy commissioner reported last week.

The bill would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, at about the sixth or seventh week of pregnancy.

“The State Senate affirmed Georgia’s commitment to life and the rights of the innocent unborn,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican.

Earlier in March, Alyssa Milano, who also starred in Charmed, was severely criticized for calling herself a disabled, transgender person of color in a social media post on International Women’s Day.

In January, the actress also claimed that supporters of President Donald Trump identified with “white supremacy,” and then attempted to clarify that statement as well.

“Let me be clear: I’m not saying everyone who voted for Trump is a racist,” Milano said. “I’m saying that everyone who proudly wears the red hat identifies with an ideology of white supremacy and misogyny. Everyone who proudly wears those hats gives a tacit endorsement for the hatred and the violence we’ve seen these past few years.”