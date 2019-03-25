‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Pleads for Joe Biden to ‘Save Us’ in 2020

Empire Star Taraji P. Henson has weighed in on the 2020 campaign for president and has decided that only former Vice President Joe Biden can “save” America.

“I’m waiting to hear what Joe Biden is going to do,” the What Men Want star told the Washington Post about those candidates who “excite” her.

“Save us! Save us! Save us!” Taraji P. Henson said dramatically.

“Save us, Joe!” she said adding, “Joe, I love you, save us!”

“He reminds me of Ann Atwater,” Henson said citing the famed civil rights activist. “He doesn’t care who gets mad.”

Henson noted that Biden was a marcher during the years Martin Luther King, Jr. struggled to bring equal rights to America. “That’s somebody I can trust. He was willing to die for the cause, you understand?” Henson said.

Henson previously endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.

However, she warned that Donald Trump could win re-election.

“If people don’t realize, there’s still a lot of people out there that believe in whatever he’s doing. And we can’t be lazy. We just cannot be lazy,” she said.

The one-time vice president during the Obama administration has toyed with running for president, again, in 2020. He has reportedly been lining up donors and looking for endorsements.

Biden ran two disastrous campaigns for the White House in 1988 and 2008, but he also made noise about running in every election since 1988. Biden also reportedly said in a private phone call to supporters that he is “giving it a shot” and will run for the 2020 nomination, according to The Hill.

Currently, Biden leads the polls for Democrat voters. However, if he were to win the Democrat nomination and hence the election, he would become the oldest president in U.S. history on inauguration day.

