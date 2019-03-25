Flashback: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sings ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ to Robert Mueller

In December, the cast of Saturday Night Live seemingly had high hopes for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference into the 2016 election, with members of the cast singing “All I Want For Christmas is You” to the former FBI director.

“Please just tell us we aren’t crazy,” Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon begged Mueller.

“At least indict his oldest son,” Cecily Strong begged, along with other female stars Aidy Bryant and Leslie Jones.

“Mueller please come through, because our only other option is a coup,” the group also sang.

Leslie Jones also begged Mueller to “put some white guy in a cell.”

However, the ladies of SNL may be disappointed in the report, which was turned into the attorney general’s office Friday and resulted in no additional indictments.

According to a letter sent from Attorney General William Barr to Congress Sunday, he summarized the findings of the Mueller report. Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The president also will not be charged with obstruction of justice, a decision made by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Barr.

As Kate McKinnon said at the end of the song, “Unless the report has like zero new information, cause then we would prefer it never come out.”

Watch the full clip above.