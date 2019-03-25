Jim Carrey Reacts to Mueller Report: ‘Today We Eat Crow’

After two years of constant Trump bashing, actor Jim Carrey reacted to Robert Mueller’s conclusion that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia in the 2016 election by saying “today we eat crow.”

“Wow! How could I be so wrong abt this President?!” Jim Carrey said. “The fact tht Barr let him skate on OBSTRUCTION, even after confessing on NATIONAL TV, proves Potus is 100% above reproach! Orrrrr…he, like Gotti, slipped the noose again.”

“So today we eat crow. Trump’s goose will be slow-cooked,” he said, captioning a drawing of a man eating a crow and asking his waitress for more.

Many in Hollywood and the establishment media have been in shambles following the release of the findings of the special counsel. In a letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr shared Mueller’s conclusion that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia.

Many in Hollywood responded by simply digging in more on Trump-Russia conspiracies.

“So – William bar makes conclusions for mueller ?- Congress demand the full report -Doesn’t conclude trump commuted a crime – doesn’t exonerate him – punt to Congress,” John Cusack said.

Indeed, many in Hollywood spent years building up the narrative of Trump “collusion.” Breitbart News reported on 50 stars who pushed Russia conspiracy theories against the president.

Carrey himself accused Trump of “high treason” last month, along with “child imprisonment, money laundering, racism, misogyny, infidelity, environmental rape.”

If u can still support this repugnant oaf, while ignoring 17 investigations, 34 indictments, 7 guilty pleas, 9000 lies, child imprisonment, money laundering, racism, misogyny, infidelity, environmental rape, and high treason, you’re not just misinformed… you’re a Sith. pic.twitter.com/RQn1gZe8xA — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 21, 2019

The Ace Ventura star has made his contempt for Republicans well known.

Last year, he compared the GOP to rapists, saying, “These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us.”