Report: FBI Still Investigating Jussie Smollett for Federal Mail Fraud

Despite all charges being dropped against Empire star Jussie Smollett Tuesday, the actor reportedly still faces an FBI investigation for mail fraud.

Fox News reported on air Tuesday that the FBI is still looking into Jussie Smollett allegedly sending himself a death threat letter through the mail.

“A spokesperson for the FBI, we just reached out to, and they tell us ‘no comment.’ All along, the FBI–which is, you know, usually very quiet, did not weigh in on their investigation,” an FNC reporter said on air.

“But, Jussie Smollett, according to Chicago police, allegedly sent himself a death threat letter just one week prior to the alleged hoax,” the reporter continued.

“Chicago police allege…when that letter didn’t get enough traction or enough attention, he decided to carry out with this alleged hoax. If the FBI determines that Jussie Smollett did send that letter to himself, he faces a charge of mail fraud, which is pretty substantial. Five to ten years in prison. Chicago police did tell us all along that the FBI is investigating that letter. The FBI just won’t confirm to us.”

This aligns with reporting from ABC7 Chicago, which confirms that Smollett is still being investigated by the FBI.

What was also noteworthy about this news conference with Chicago police was that Johnson also said Smollett was responsible for the threat letter sent to Fox studios in Chicago. That’s an FBI case still on going. https://t.co/Ii6DCbmCTF — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) March 26, 2019

News broke Tuesday that all charges related to Smollett allegedly staging a fake attack against himself in January were dropped.