Report: Jussie Smollett Escapes Hoax Attack Trial Due to Unrelated Previous Community Service

Charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett for filing a false police report about a staged hate crime against himself were dropped Tuesday due to community service undertaken by the Fox star in an unrelated case, according to local reports.

The community service according to #Smollett defense team was done prior for something not related to this case. It just gets more confusing. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) March 26, 2019

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that the actor’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs in downtown Chicago on January 29. Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

