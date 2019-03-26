Smollett Family: Jussie ‘Innocent Man’ Who was ‘Unjustly Smeared’

The family of Empire actor Jussie Smollett praised prosecutors for dropping all charges against the Fox star in connection to filing a false police report, stating that Smollett is an “innocent man” who was “unjustly smeared.

“Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared. Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of,” a statement via the Smollett family reads. “He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack,” the statement continued. “This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared).”

“The painful incidents we’ve witnessed him endure over the past 7 weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust to say the least. While many were quick to rush to judgement before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light,” the statement continues. “We look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice. We thank God and our village for standing by us during this trying time.”

Earlier Tuesday, Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes announced that the actor’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs in downtown Chicago on January 29. Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more updates.