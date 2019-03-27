Actress Rosanna Arquette: Trump’s America a ‘Sick Dictatorship’ of ‘Normalized Racism, Rape … Mass Killings, Pedophilia’

BEN KEW

Actress Rosanna Arquette declared that the United States is ruled by a “sick dictatorship” under President Donald Trump, who has normalized everything from mass killings to the sexual abuse of children.

The Pulp Fiction actress said she found it hard to wake up in the morning knowing that the U.S. government was responsible for such atrocities.

“It’s hard to wake up this morning and realize we are living under a sick dictatorship, that we now have a government that has normalized racism rape, mass killings from Guns Pedophilia, homophobia, the destruction of our environment,” she wrote. “This government has normalized stupidity.”

Despite being full of wild and unsubstantiated claims, many of Arquette’s followers seemed to agree with her rhetoric, especially the point that America is no longer a democracy.

Rosanna Arquette’s comments come as many in Hollywood are still reeling from the impact of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, that concluded that President Donald Trump did not collude with the Russian state during the 2016 presidential election.

However, the 59-year-old actress has refused to accept Mueller’s conclusions and has spent much of the past week trying to rebut the idea that it has exonerated Trump from criminal charges.

“He is not concerned about the welfare of our country his loyalty is to Russia and Saudi Arabia,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “He is not exonerated, we don’t have the full report and if there is nothing to hide then show us. It’s simple and our right. We paid for it.”

