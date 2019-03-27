Arnold Schwarzenegger, Eric Holder Confront ‘National Scandal’ of Gerrymandering

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is teaming up with former attorney general Eric Holder to fight gerrymandering.

According to The Hill, Schwarzenegger and Holder appeared at the National Press Club to talk about gerrymandering, with Holder saying, “I think President Obama is exactly correct.”

“We have a system now in too many places where politicians are picking their voters as opposed to citizens choosing who their representatives are going to be.”

Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, joked, “I think that scandal has been going on and on. And so I want to terminate that problem.”

“When it comes to this subject, redistricting reform, I don’t care if it’s a blue wave or a red wave,” the Predator star also said.

“I don’t give a damn about that because there are a lot of issues that are truly people’s issues and not political issues.”

Eric Holder, who served under President Obama, has not been quiet about his political beliefs since leaving the administration. Last year, he restructured Michelle Obama’s slogan, “when they go low, we go high,” to have a more sinister tone.

“Michelle says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick ’em.”

“That’s what this new Democratic party is all about,” he added. “We’re proud as hell to be Democrats, we’re willing to fight for the ideals of the Democratic party. We’re proud of our history, we’re proud of our present, and we’re proud of the future we can create for this country. We are not in this just to make a statement, we’re in this to win.”