Anti-Trump Rapper Cardi B Says She Had ‘Limited Options’ After Video Shows Her Saying She Drugged, Robbed Men

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is taking a ton of heat after a video resurfaced online showing the New York crooner detailing how she drugged and robbed men for money.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to fuck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged niggas up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is seen on video saying.

Cardi B posted a statement Tuesday on Instagram and in an attempt to explain herself said she had “very limited options” and needed to do anything to “survive.”

Cardi B is a EVIL WOMAN AND IS A DISGRACE TO HUMANITY,HOW DARE YOU RAPE ANYONE THEN CRY FOR SYMPATHY #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/xzL8lMF5vV — darronable._ (@darronable) March 24, 2019

“So I’m seeing on social media that [an Instagram] live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living,” the rapper said on Tuesday. “I never claim (sic) to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my shit.”

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

Cardi B is facing backlash from the Instagram, with some social media users slamming the rapper for her admission with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB which is a reference to the embattled singer R. Kelly and the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” about his alleged sex abuse.

Cardi B says the men she spoke about in the video were ones she dated and they were “conscious, willing and aware.”

The conventional rapper doesn’t shy away from headline-making comment often. In January Cardi B demanded “conservatives” admit that President Donald Trump is “is fuckin up this country.” Before that, Cardi B claimed that all Trump voters are “racists” and even threatened to punch President Trump in the face.

