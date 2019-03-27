Anti-Trump Rapper Cardi B Says She Had ‘Limited Options’ After Video Shows Her Saying She Drugged, Robbed Men

INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
JEROME HUDSON

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is taking a ton of heat after a video resurfaced online showing the New York crooner detailing how she drugged and robbed men for money.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to fuck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged niggas up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is seen on video saying.

Cardi B posted a statement Tuesday on Instagram and in an attempt to explain herself said she had “very limited options” and needed to do anything to “survive.”

“So I’m seeing on social media that [an Instagram] live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living,” the rapper said on Tuesday. “I never claim (sic) to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my shit.”

Cardi B is facing backlash from the Instagram, with some social media users slamming the rapper for her admission with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB which is a reference to the embattled singer R. Kelly and the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” about his alleged sex abuse.

Cardi B says the men she spoke about in the video were ones she dated and they were “conscious, willing and aware.”

The conventional rapper doesn’t shy away from headline-making comment often. In January Cardi B demanded “conservatives” admit that President Donald Trump is “is fuckin up this country.” Before that, Cardi B claimed that all Trump voters are “racists” and even threatened to punch President Trump in the face.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

