Jeffrey Wright Compares Jussie Smollett to Trump: ‘Don’t Cheer One and Decry the Other’ If They’re Both ‘Gaming the System’

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright appears to see no difference between supporters of Jussie Smollett and those who excuse President Donald Trump for “gaming the system” in a corrupt effort to win at all costs.

After Empire actor Jussie Smollett was unexpectedly let off the hook by an Obama-connected Cook County prosecutor in Chicago, Jeffrey Wright tweeted out his reaction to the move and seems to have sided with those who criticize Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, for her startling leniency.

“Trump’s dedicated his entire so-called ‘life’ to gaming the system thru political influence, resources & gangs of lawyers,” Wright said.

But then came a swipe at Smollett: “IF true about Jussie Smollett, then they’re both playing from the same garbage American playbook. You don’t cheer one and decry the other.”

Trump’s dedicated his entire so-called ‘life’ to gaming the system thru political influence, resources & gangs of lawyers. IF true about Jussie Smollet, then they’re both playing from the same garbage American playbook. You don’t cheer one and decry the other. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 27, 2019

The tweet is not the first time Wright has spoken out about the Smollett case. In February, Wright slammed the media for giving Smollett too much coverage.

But Wright speaks out constantly about political matters on his Twitter feed. In January he attacked the Covington Catholic kids for mocking a group of Native Americans — a charge that was later proven to be built on lies. And in February the Westworld player mocked President Trump’s national emergency proclamation.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.