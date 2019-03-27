Jussie Smollett Lawyer: ‘We’re Weighing Our Options’ on Suing Chicago Police

Appearing Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America, Jussie Smollett attorney Tina Glandian told anchor George Stephanopoulos that the Empire star is mulling a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department over their handling of his alleged hate hoax case.
On Tuesday, Cook County, Illinois prosecutors suddenly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett after the Empire actor, who is alleged to have staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself, sacrificed his $10,000 bail. Smollett denies all wrongdoing and maintains he was attacked in downtown Chicago on January 29th.
Jussie Smollett’s attorney speaks with @GStephanopoulos about whether or not the “Empire” star will sue. https://t.co/BHjpbroTWb pic.twitter.com/r0vyYZ0BUN
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 27, 2019
A transcript is as follows:
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve said clearly you think the police are not telling the truth about Jussie. Are you going to sue?
TINA GLANDIAN: We’re weighing our options now. For Jussie, what’s important is he really just wants his career and his life back. Again, he did not ask for any of this. He was a victim of a crime. This has completely spiraled out of control and become a political event at this point, and his goal and focus right now is just getting his life back on track.
He’s not even started healing from the initial attack because he’s been dealing with everything what’s happened since then. I don’t know, I mean, we’re shocked at the mayor and the police superintendent doubling down yesterday when the prosecutor after a dispassion look at the evidence realized that it does not hold up and chose to voluntarily dismiss all counts and expunge his record. So at this point, we’re going to weigh our options and see how this develops.
