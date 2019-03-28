Anti-Trump Actor Chris Evans Prepping Political Website with Obama Mega-Donor Joe Kiani

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans is making plans to launch a new political website along with Joe Kiani, an entrepreneur and mega-donor to former President Obama’s presidential campaign.

In a profile piece published in The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, talks politics and using his voice to speak out about issues he cares about. Among other things, the Disney star calls President Donald Trump a “dumb shit” and says that he’s willing to lose half his audience over his left-wing political views.

Perhaps the most interesting buried lede from the THR piece is the fact that he plans to start a political website called “A Starting Point,” which is, according to the Reporter, dedicated to creating “informed, responsible and empathetic citizens.”

The two co-founders for this website are even more interesting.

First, there is Joe Kiani, an entrepreneur in the medical field who’s also spent years cutting big checks to Democrats.

According to the campaign finance website Open Secrets, Kiani was a bundler for Barack Obama’s re-election efforts in 2012, directing a minimum of $500,000 to his campaign. In 2017, Kiani donated another whopping amount to the Obama Foundation. According to the Chicago Tribune, he gave “in the range of $500,000 to $750,000.”

Kiani has connections to the Clinton family as well. According to Clinton Foundation documents, Kiani paid over $100,000 for a meeting with Bill Clinton. As Breitbart News reported in 2016, Kiani paid $140,000 for a “Meeting with WJC” (William Jefferson Clinton).

The other co-founder, Hollywood actor and producer Mark Kassen, is a friend of Kiani’s.

Kiani serves on the board of Kassen’s production company, Like Minded Entertainment (LME). In 2017, THR reported that LME created a “360-degree and VR live stream of President Barack Obama’s final speech in office from Chicago, produced with VantageVR and VR Scout.”