Nolte: Jussie Smollett Throws Two Innocent Black Men to the Wolves

Disgraced Empire star Jussie Smollett poses as a left-wing Social Justice Warrior (SJW) even as he throws two innocent black men under the wheels of the criminal justice system.

The Osundairo Brothers, Abel and Ola are not completely innocent. Their attorney has already admitted both were willing participants in Smollett’s obscene plan to stage a hate crime hoax. It was their job to perform the attack while wearing ski masks and red baseball caps so Smollett could blame the assault on white, racist, homophobic Trump supporters.

So, no, they are not completely innocent.

They are, however, innocent of a much more serious crime, a crime that could result in substantial prison time, and that is the crime of committing a hate crime and physical assault.

And although they are both innocent of that crime, Smollett is still accusing them of committing it.

In other words, as a means to save his own sorry ass and career, Smollett is willing to allow two innocent black men to stand accused of a crime he knows they did not commit.

By any civilized measure, Smollett is no better than the racist cops his fellow SJW’s rail against.

In his statement Tuesday, just after the corrupt Cook County State Attorney dropped all charges and sealed the record of the 16 felony counts pending against him, he immediately fed the Osundairo Brothers to the wolves:

BREAKING: Jussie Smollett speaks after all charges were dropped: "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I have been accused of." https://t.co/B2ahaJAW4t pic.twitter.com/0bgEBJFN33 — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2019

I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of. This has been an incredibly difficult time and, honestly, one of the worst of my entire life. … Make no mistake, I will always continue to fight for the justice, inequality, and betterment of marginalized people everywhere.

As you can see, he wants the whole world to believe a couple of desperate wannabe actors, two black men, are guilty of hurling racist and homophobic slurs, beating him up, wrapping a noose around his neck, and pouring bleach on his black skin.

When Smollett says he has “been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one” that’s what he’s saying — that these two black Trump supporters deserve ten years in prison.

If that’s not outrageous enough for you, watch Smollett’s attorney say she has noooooo possible idea what the brothers’ motive could have been…

Jussie Smollett's attorney, Patricia Browne Holmes, today said the Nigerian brothers committed the hate crime against her client. Tonight she said she has "no idea" what their motive could have been. Insane how they're willing to use these two brothers as fall guys. pic.twitter.com/6Qf40Wxy6L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2019

During a Thursday interview, Smollett’s attorney accused the brothers of wearing whiteface to explain why Smollett told police his attackers were white:

When [Jussie] learned it was the [brothers who attacked him] once they were in custody, Glandian said, Smollett ‘found it hard to believe’ because he had told that he could make out one had ‘pale or white skin’ around his eyes beneath the ski mask he was wearing. It was not a lie, she insisted, adding that the reason for it could have been that the brothers were in ‘disguise’. ‘He did tell police that from what he saw, he thought it was white or pale skin, that’s what he initially said. ‘Obviously, you can disguise that. You can put make-up on,’ she said. She went on to point to a 2016 YouTube video of Abel Osundairo, the brother in question, where he is wearing white make-up to perform a Joker monologue as potential proof of her theory.

The famous and wealthy and politically connected Smollett stands before the world on behalf of justice! and inequality! and marginalized people! as he falsely accuses two innocent black guys of committing a crime he invented and orchestrated.

When it comes to being a TV star, black lives suddenly don’t matter all that much to this guy.

Jussie Smollett is a monster.

