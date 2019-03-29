Cher Hopes Robert Mueller Resigns

Left-wing pop star Cher proposed that Robert Mueller should “resign” in protest because the full special counsel’s report has not been released yet.

“Robert Mueller Is [American] Hero,” Cher said. “I [Pray] HE RESIGNS IN PROTEST, BECAUSE OF WAY trump’s Holding On 2 His Report, By His Grotesque Teeth‼️”

“trumps,An Odious,Loathsome,Disgusting Repulsive Excuse 4 a Man.He’s a CHEAP CON MAN,WHO’S IN [Love] WITH A N.KOREAN DICTATOR,& [Kisses] THE ASSES OF 3 MORE.”

Of course, Robert Mueller has finished his report as the special counsel for the Department of Justice, so it’s not clear what a resignation would even mean.

Cher, like many in Hollywood, have been taking the Mueller report quite hard, as the report concludes that there was no collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. President Trump also will not be charged with obstruction of justice, a decision reached by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In December, the “Just Like Jesse James” singer declared Trump was a “liar, thug, crook, and traitor.”

“He & His Family Are So In Bed With Russia……Putin Puts Mints On Their Pillows,” she said.

Earlier this year, the 72-year-old called the president “Putin’s waterboy.”

“The Most DANGEROUS THREAT To America’s Safety Is The Russian Operative,Who Currently Occupies The White House. There’s a Special Building In The After Life For Putin’s Waterboy…..TRUMP TOWER HELL,” she exclaimed.