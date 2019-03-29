Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis took out after former Vice President Joe Biden for his recent comments about Anita Hill, demanding the possible 2020 White House hopeful to just apologize to Hill.

The True Lies actress slammed Biden in a mostly all caps tweet, Thursday, demanding that Biden drop all the jaw-jaw and just apologize to Anita Hill for his part in the 1991 confirmation hearings to place Clarence Thomas on the U.S. Supreme Court where Hill came forward to claim Thomas sexually harassed her.

“Come on @JoeBiden,” Curtis tweeted. “Just CALL Anita Hill and then GO TO HER HOUSE and APOLOGIZE to her FACE. The longer you wait, the worse it gets.”

Come on @JoeBiden . Just CALL Anita Hill and then GO TO HER HOUSE and APOLOGIZE to her FACE. The longer you wait the worse it gets. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 27, 2019

Curtis’ comments came on the heels of Biden’s appearance before an event in New York for his Joe Biden Foundation where he claimed that he has “always regretted” not being able to do more to help Anita Hill during the 1991 hearings.

During his address Biden said he sure wishes he could have done more to help “national hero” Anita Hill back when she was testifying before a Senate committee about claims of sexual harassment perpetrated against her by now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“A brave lawyer, a really notable woman, Anita Hill, a professor, showed the courage of a lifetime talking about her experience being harassed by Clarence Thomas,” Biden said in New York on Wednesday. “But she paid a terrible price. She was abused in the hearing. She was taken advantage of. Her reputation was attacked. I wish I could have done something.”

Despite Biden’s proclamations that he did all he could to help Hill, many voices in the liberal press quickly pointed out that Joe could have done much more and that he has never apologized to Hill in person for his actions.

