Watch: ‘Will & Grace’ Star Sean Hayes Targets Mike Pence at GLAAD Media Awards

Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes targeted Vice President Mike Pence for mockery at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday.

“That’s like three proud decades of being Mike Pence’s worst nightmare,” Sean Hayes said of the 30th annual GLAAD event.

“Or wildest dream. We’ll never know,” he added.

Oh, Sean Hayes went there. 😬 pic.twitter.com/jo22U0SEXT — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) March 29, 2019

Actress Debra Messing, another Will & Grace alum, is very politically outspoken. Last year, she declared that members of the Trump administration were all going to burn in hell.

Hayes and Messing starred in a video encouraging voter turnout last October in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

The GLAAD event Thursday was packed with star power, including Beyonce and Jay-Z. The couple received the group’s “Vanguard Award.”

The group says the award honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

Jay-Z honored his mother, Gloria Carter, a lesbian whose story was featured last year in his song and video “Smile.”

Beyonce told the audience one of her most beautiful memories about respect was on her tour “looking out from the stage every night and seeing the hardest gangsta trappin’ right next to the most fabulous queen.”

The “Tom Ford” rapper received the award despite having a long history of using homophobic slurs in his music.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.