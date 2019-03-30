Hollywood Erupts After Georgia Heartbeat Bill Passes: ‘F*ck This’

Hollywood threatened Georgia with a boycott if the state passed a bill that limited abortions to the first six weeks. Peach State lawmakers passed the bill and left-wing celebrities are erupting.

As Breitbart News reported Friday, Hollywood has lined up to warn the state that they would take their business out of Georgia if the “Heartbeat bill,” H.B. 481, passed, a bill that would ban abortion after a heartbeat could be detected in a fetus.

In a letter written by actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, stars threaten to “do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”

Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Rosie O’Donnell, Debra Messing, Alec Baldwin, Sarah Silverman all signed the letter.

After the Georgia House voted to pass H.B. 481 Friday, Milano simply said, “Fuck. This.”

“I guess we won’t be shooting movies and TV in Georgia anymore if this moves forward,” director Judd Apatow declared.

I guess we won’t be shooting movies and TV in Georgia anymore if this moves forward. https://t.co/kzHGVWXaiL — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 30, 2019

Actress June Diane Raphael echoed Apatow, saying, “Boycott Film and Tv in Georgia.”

Boycott Film and Tv in Georgia https://t.co/dDemaKU3DF — June Diane Raphael (@MsJuneDiane) March 29, 2019

“If Georgia is going to stop pretending it cares about women’s rights by banning abortion, we should stop pretending we want to go there for work,” Chelsea Handler agreed.

If Georgia is going to stop pretending it cares about women’s rights by banning abortion, we should stop pretending we want to go there for work. #HB481isbadforbusiness — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 29, 2019

Debra Messing also joined in on the boycott train.

Actor Don Cheadle, meanwhile, got into a social media spat with a troll.

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman responded to Apatow’s post, saying, “When the current governor bottom dealt his way into ofice (sic), thus dick-whipping democracy itself, that was enough for me. But I guess everyone has their own boiling point.”

When the current governor bottom dealt his way into ofice, thus dick-whipping democracy itself, that was enough for me. But I guess everyone has their own boiling point. https://t.co/NnNfcxkAlA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 30, 2019

“I stand with staceyabrams naral and so many of my friends in opposition to HB481, a bill being considered right now in Georgia that would essentially ban abortion in the state,” Star Trek star George Takei said. “Georgia residents, please speak out, let your local representatives know.”

I stand with @staceyabrams @naral and so many of my friends in opposition to #HB481, a bill being considered right now in Georgia that would essentially ban abortion in the state. Georgia residents, please speak out, let your local representatives know, #HB481isBadForBusiness. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 29, 2019

The bill still has to be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to go into effect.