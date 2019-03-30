Jussie Smollett Loses NAACP Image Award for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor’

Empire actor Jussie Smollett didn’t win an NAACP Image Award this weekend, capping off a chaotic week where the star had felony charges against him dropped by Cook County prosecutors.

According to Deadline, Jussie Smollett, who was up for an Outstanding Supporting Actor award, was snubbed for Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams.

The controversial Empire actor, who recently saw hate hoax charges dropped against him in a decision that roiled politicians and the media, lost to fellow nominee Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category in the non-televised portion of the awards on Friday, according to ABC News.

Smollett reportedly did not attend the award ceremony Friday.

Anthony Anderson, the host of the NAACP Image Awards, previously said that he wished for Smollett to win.

“I hope he wins. I’m happy for him that the system worked for him in his favor because the system isn’t always fair, especially for people of color,” the Black-ish star said.

“It’s not my place or any other person’s place to judge him or what not, but I’m glad [that] he’s nominated…I hope he wins because I’d be interested to hear his speech.”

Smollett was charged last month with 16 felony counts after he allegedly staged a fake racist attack against himself. On Tuesday, all charges against him were dropped.

Following the charges being dropped, Smollett told the public that he was still going to “fight for the justice, equality, and betterment of marginalized people everywhere.”

President Trump sounded off on the situation this week, calling it “an embarrassment to our Nation.”

The NAACP Image Awards will air live on TV One, Saturday night from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.