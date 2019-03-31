Box Office: ‘Dumbo’ Flies in At #1, Pro-Life Movie ‘Unplanned’ Debuts with Impressive $7M

Despite disappointing reviews, director Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo flew in at number one at the weekend’s box office, while Marvel’s Captain Marvel slipped another spot to third, and pro-life film Unplanned made a surprising splash that easily beat expectations.

Disney’s re-imagining of its 1941 animated classic soared to first place for its debut weekend despite the mediocre reviews. In fact, according to Box Office Mojo, the film beat several other recent films aimed at the family market and came in with a bigger box office take for the weekend than expected.

Dumbo looks to be coming in at the $52 million mark for its debut weekend outpacing the recent The Grinch animated feature, as well as 2015’s Cinderella, and Pete’s Dragon, Christopher Robin, and others.

Jordan Peele’s Us scared up the second spot from its first place debut last weekend but is still filling seats with a strong $40 million in additional earnings for weekend number two. It is estimated that the psychological horror film will top $135 in domestic sales by Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s woke Captain Marvel slipped to third place for its third weekend at theaters dropping another 40 percent of its audience. But thus far it has earned a $938 million international box office take getting the film close to that vaunted billion-dollar mark.

In fourth place is CBS Films’ surprising Five Feet Apart, the young adult romantic drama that beat expectations for its debut last weekend. Fans did not keep their distance from the Cole Sprouse-starring film as it maintained its momentum to stick in the top five and earned another $6.5 million to bring its box office take to $36 million so far.

Finally, Paramount’s Wonder Park took fifth place earning about $4.7 million adding to its total earnings of $38 million.

One surprise of the weekend was Pure Flix’s pro-life film, Unplanned, which brought in an estimated $2.96 million on opening day and may bring a total debut weekend cume of $7 million. Unplanned has easily topped the Pure Flix release of Gosnell last year which earned what was then an impressive $1.16 million for its opening day in less than 700 theaters.

