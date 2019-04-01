Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steps Out in Pink Valentino Peacoat

First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House this week after a weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, in a statement color coat and her favorite pair of sunglasses.

Mrs. Trump kept her attire casual as she arrived back at the White House this week, opting for a pair of skinny blue jeans, a black cashmere sweater, and a wool bubblegum pink peacoat by Valentino — the famed Italian fashion house.

The Slovenian-born former model chose her favorite pair of black Saint Laurent sunglasses to block out the sun, and maybe even the White House photogs. On her feet, Mrs. Trump wore easygoing black Manolo Blahnik flats with a square buckle fixtured at the pointed toe.

The sold-out Valentino peacoat is double-breasted and is vastly similar to a green Prada peacoat that Mrs. Trump has most recently worn this past December, also with a pair of Saint Laurent shades.

Last week, Mrs. Trump wore a relaxed vertically striped grey and white cotton-poplin shirt dress by Derek Lam that cinched her waist with a pair of dark leather green Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The Derek Lam dress retails for about $450 on sale.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.