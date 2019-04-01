Mandy Moore, Ashley Judd Join Mounting Hollywood Threat to Boycott Georgia over ‘Heartbeat Bill’

Hollywood activists including Ashley Judd and Mark Ruffalo have joined Alyssa Milano’s growing effort to threaten the state of Georgia with a boycott if Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signs a bill that would limit abortion to the first six weeks.

Judd Apatow, Lena Dunham, Mandy Moore, Ariel Winter, Eva Longoria, and Olivia Wilde are among the latest additions to the growing boycott effort aimed at Georgia.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Alyssa Milano spearheaded an effort to pull Hollywood business away from the Peach state if H.B. 481 was passed.

H.B. 481, known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” bans abortion after a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus.

A letter signed by the stars reads, “We can’t imagine being elected officials who had to say to their constituents, ‘I enacted a law that was so evil, it chased billions of dollars out of our state’s economy.’ It’s not the most effective campaign slogan, but rest assured we’ll make it yours should it come to pass.”

“We will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”

The new signees join a list of stars including Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Alec Baldwin, Rosie O’Donnell, Sean Penn, and Sarah Silverman.

The Georgia House passed H.B. 481 Friday, causing Hollywood to explode with anger.

“Fuck. This,” Alyssa Milano simply said.