Stephen Baldwin Calls Out Brother Alec for ‘Spirit of Hate’ over Abortion Boycott

Actor Stephen Baldwin called out his brother Alec Baldwin for having a “spirit of hate” after the Saturday Night Live star signing a letter threatening to boycott the state of Georgia if Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a bill restricting abortion into law.

“avoided tweets like this long as I could,” Stephen Baldwin said in a social media post Monday. “Love will ultimately wins Jesus [Loves], but for so long I’ve sat back & trusted God as my own family members have perpetrated the spirit of hate … through abortion Mockery & blindness. #sad #Alec #hates #pray.”

In another post, the 52-year-old said, “It’s the so called Christians that hate the haters most … but what does our bible say ??? More so called believers ask me all the time ‘what are we gunna do about those brothers of yours’ & I always say … ‘Gods got them & you’re praying for them yes ?”

Indeed, Alec Baldwin was one of many Hollywood stars who signed Alyssa Milano’s letter threatening a boycott of Georgia over H.B. 481, the “Heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortion after about six weeks, or after a heartbeat is detected in a fetus.

In the letter, stars explicitly threaten to pull business from the state, saying,”we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”

Signers of the letter include Ben Stiller, Rosie O’Donnell, Sean Penn, Amy Schumer, Mandy Moore, Ashley Judd, Judd Apatow, Ariel Winter, and Lena Dunham.