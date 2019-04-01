Stephen Baldwin Calls Out Brother Alec for ‘Spirit of Hate’ over Abortion Boycott

Actor Stephen Baldwin called out his brother Alec Baldwin for having a “spirit of hate” after the Saturday Night Live star signing a letter threatening to boycott the state of Georgia if Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a bill restricting abortion into law.
“avoided tweets like this long as I could,” Stephen Baldwin said in a social media post Monday. “Love will ultimately wins Jesus [Loves], but for so long I’ve sat back & trusted God as my own family members have perpetrated the spirit of hate … through abortion Mockery & blindness. #sad #Alec #hates #pray.”
— Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) April 1, 2019
In another post, the 52-year-old said, “It’s the so called Christians that hate the haters most … but what does our bible say ??? More so called believers ask me all the time ‘what are we gunna do about those brothers of yours’ & I always say … ‘Gods got them & you’re praying for them yes ?”
— Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) April 1, 2019
Indeed, Alec Baldwin was one of many Hollywood stars who signed Alyssa Milano’s letter threatening a boycott of Georgia over H.B. 481, the “Heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortion after about six weeks, or after a heartbeat is detected in a fetus.
In the letter, stars explicitly threaten to pull business from the state, saying,”we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”
MORE! Thank you @JasonWGeorge, @SigmanStephanie, @OfficialMolina, @LauraDern, @ZoeKravitz, @EvaLongoria, @LenaWaithe, @TessaThompson_x, @RJonesNews, @LauraBellBundy, @TraceeEllisRoss, @kerrywashington for standing up for women and telling @BrianKempGA that #HB481IsBadForBusiness pic.twitter.com/tTWlkBeVlB
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 31, 2019
Signers of the letter include Ben Stiller, Rosie O’Donnell, Sean Penn, Amy Schumer, Mandy Moore, Ashley Judd, Judd Apatow, Ariel Winter, and Lena Dunham.
