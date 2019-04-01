Teen magazine, Teen Vogue, is at it again, diving headlong into contentious politics and calling it “science” — this time with a video titled, “5 Common Misconceptions About Sex and Gender” that proposes that “binary is bulls**t.”

The video features a group of speakers telling teenagers that traditional gender roles are not “scientific.” The speakers scoff at the idea that a person with a penis has to be a boy and a person with a vagina is by nature a girl.

Some of the sage comments include that of Belgian model Hanne Gaby Odiele, who is seen saying, “I’m here to tell you that binary is bulls**t.” Next up, author Katrina Karkazis sneers at the idea that “sex typically refers to your biological traits.”

But Karkazis goes on to insist that gender is not about binary sexes but is instead about “ideas” about sex. “Gender is about your identity, your expression, and it’s often based on ideas about sex.”

Another segment warns the young target audience that “This idea that the body is either male or female is totally wrong.”

The video goes on with this “scientific” tidbit:

We all have characteristics that are typically male and typically female, and it is really about political choices, social factors, ideological choices, that we assign meaning to different parts of our body. So, the meaning may be that they meant, most of us are taught that if you have a vagina, you’re a girl; or if you have a penis, you’re a boy.

The video adds:

Over history, the location or the idea of what determined one’s true sex shifted. A hundred years ago, it used to be whether you had ovaries or testes. Then it shifted to what kinds of chromosomes that you had. But the body doesn’t have just one place where we can sit there with a microscope or something else and say, “Hey, wait a second. This is really who you are; this is your true sex.” In fact, who you are is who you say you are.

“Saying that a person with XY chromosomes is only male is a narrow way to look at the diverse range of chromosome differences that we can have as a person,” the magazine tells its readers.

Then the magazine gets science-y.

“Too many people still believe that there’s such a thing as a true sex and that it comes from your chromosomes,” viewers are told. “It’s not the case. Science has known this for decades, and it’s actually a consensus in science and uncontroversial.”

In addition, Teen Vogue insists that a “trans woman is a woman” in the video says. “She is not tricking anyone — all of her body parts are female body parts.”

The magazine, ostensibly aimed at teenage girls, has been advocating for extreme leftist policies for years now. A recent issue, for instance, pushed anal sex on young girls with an article by “sex educator” Gigi Engle titled, “Anal Sex: What You Need to Know.”

