Actor Isaiah Washington Thanks President Trump for First Step Act, Slams Obama for Inaction

Actor Isaiah Washington praised President Donald Trump for his support for criminal justice reform and the First Step Act but also slammed Barack Obama for his inaction on behalf of black Americans.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor tweeted his praise for Trump for signing the First Step Act that changed federal sentencing guidelines and even led to the early release of some federal prisoners.

“I voted for 44 twice,” Isaiah Washington said of Obama. “I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct.”

Isaiah Washington went on to tweet that the First Step Act is the first step to “end mass incarceration” and said he hoped Trump would deliver reparations in 2020.

The actor added tweets of photos and video from his visit to Washington.

“Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican,” the actor tweeted. “I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done. The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today.”

During the day’s ceremony, one former federal inmate was overjoyed at the president’s support for criminal justice reform.

Prisoner freed by @realDonaldTrump via the First Step Act: “Two months ago I was in a prison cell. Now I’m in the White House. Let’s continue to Make America Great Again.” You'd to have a heart of stone to not think this is a positively wonderful moment in White House history pic.twitter.com/AgFR92w3hw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2019

