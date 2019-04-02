Trevor Noah Slams Joe Biden’s ‘Super Creepy’ Behavior: ‘It’s Definitely Not OK’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden’s over recent allegations he inappropriately touched several women, declaring that such behavior is “definitely not OK” and “sounds super creepy.”

Having already developed a reputation for being overly touchy-feely with women, Biden has recently been subject to two separate allegations from women claiming he acted inappropriately toward them.

Amy Lappos, a 43-year-old former Democratic aide, said that Biden had touched her inappropriately at a private fundraiser event back in 2009. Meanwhile, former Nevada Democratic Assemblywoman Lucy Flores said he had placed two hands on her shoulders from behind at a campaign event, before smelling her hair and planting “a big slow kiss on the back of my head.”

“It’s definitely not OK,” Trevor Noah said of Biden. “I mean, smelling hair is always weird. I don’t care who it is — even if you’re in a relationship, if you smell your girlfriend’s hair, she won’t say anything but in her head she’ll be like, ‘Is he a serial killer?’ Honestly, smelling hair is one of the creepiest things you can do. It’s on the list of creepy things; it’s right after collecting doll parts and sneezing with your eyes open.”

In a statement on Sunday, Biden responded to the allegations by claiming it was “never [his] intention” to behave inappropriately, with the saga presenting a serious threat to his 2020 presidential ambitions.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support, and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

“I’ve got to say, that seems like a nice apology — because basically what Biden is saying is, ‘Look, I didn’t mean to make these women uncomfortable, but I am willing to listen,” Noah remarked. “I’m gonna listen real close. Just gonna lean in there nice and close, maybe just get a little sniff of — ‘Bad Biden! Get away, Biden!’”

