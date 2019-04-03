Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why Donald Trump Is ‘Done’

Left-wing actress Rosie O’Donnell declared on Wednesday that President Donald Trump will soon be “done” after the Southern District of New York goes after him in her latest social media meltdown.

“we will get the Mueller report – then his taxes – then the fun begins – probing into all his dirty business,” Rosie O’Donnell said.

“SDNY will do what it does and don the con will be done #ReleaseTheFullMuellerReportNOW.”

Attached to the caption is a heinous drawing of Trump reading, “It’s over Don–you are fired.”

Many celebrities predicted President Trump’s imminent downfall was coming in the form of the Mueller report. O’Donnell, like other stars, openly accused the president of treason.

The report was completed last month and according to Attorney General William Barr, there is no evidence of any kind of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump also was not charged with obstruction of justice.

However, Democrats and Hollywood stars alike are holding out for the report’s full release, as well as ongoing investigations being carried out by the Southern District of New York to take the president down.

House Democrats are hard at work this week trying to subpoena the full un-redacted Mueller report.

Rosie O’Donnell is herself heavily invested in the candidacy of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). In January, the 57-year-old claimed that nothing would make her happier than Harris becoming president.

The former View host has meanwhile discounted former vice president Joe Biden as a 2020 candidate, saying that he is “too old.”