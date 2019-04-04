Netflix ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Members Visit Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi Amid Push for Equality Act

Cast members from the Netflix fashion series Queer Eye visited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

“@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want @RepAOC & me to fill in next. #Fab5,” Nancy Pelosi said in a social media post, attaching a photo of her and Ocasio-Cortez with the cast members.

Stars from the show Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness all shared their experiences.

“We have the most diverse American congress ever, I’m lifted up in seeing that a United States that values Equality & protection for all is currently fighting for that,” Van Ness said.

“We’re making it rain pantsuits & equality in 2020.”

As Breitbart News reported in March, Van Ness was one of the many celebrities who helped spread the smear that President Donald Trump was compromised by Russia before the Mueller report exonerated him from any suspicion of collusion with Russia.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has galvanized the media and the Democratic Party establishment with hot takes like the claim that the world is going to end in 12 years and that all of America is “native land” for Latinos.

In a recent speech, President Trump mocked Democrats for being “petrified” of the New York Democrat.

“The Green New Deal…done by a young bartender, 29-years-old, a young bartender, wonderful young woman.”

“It’s crazy…you have senators that are professionals that you guys know, that have been there for a long time, white hair, everything perfect, and they’re standing behind her. They’re shaking, they’re petrified,” the president said.