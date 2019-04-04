Watch: Stephen Colbert Mocks Stacey Abrams By Reading Excerpts from Her Erotic Novel

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked possible Democratic 2020 hopeful Stacey Abrams to her face Wednesday for her past erotic writings under a pseudonym.

“Now, you’re also a retired romance novelist,” Stephen Colbert said.

“I am,” Stacey Abrams said, adding that she is on a “prolonged hiatus.”

Indeed, Abrams apparently used to write romance novels under the pen name “Selena Montgomery,” which are apparently still available on Amazon.

Colbert mocked Abrams by reading an excerpt from one book, noting that there are portions of the book he cannot actually read on air.

“Softly, inexorable, he tested the contours of her lips, the damp heat urging him inside. Reaching for patience, Luke sank down into the chair she’d abandoned and settled her across his lap,” Colbert read.

“Her eyes fluttered open, her fingers clutched at his shoulders, when she tugged her closer, patience fled.”

“It was a really good kiss,” she responded.

Stacey Abrams, who lost the race for Georgia governor in 2018, is apparently mulling a presidential run for 2020.

.@staceyabrams : "I am thinking about" running for president, "I truly am." "The timing for me is first deciding about the Senate. Because I do think you cannot run for an office unless you know that’s the job you want to do. I don’t think you use offices as stepping stones." pic.twitter.com/ADWuf0yUJh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 4, 2019

“I am thinking about it. I truly am,” she said on MSNBC Thursday morning.

“The timing for me is first deciding about the Senate,” she said.

“Because I do think you cannot run for an office unless you know that’s the job you want to do. I don’t think you use offices as stepping stones.”