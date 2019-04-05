Beyoncé Walked Out of a Meeting with Reebok Because of a Lack of Diversity in the Room

Pop star Beyoncé reportedly up and left a meeting with sneaker company Reebok because there was not enough diversity in the room.

“[Beyoncé] had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products, how this could all look, and she kind of took a step back and said, ‘Is this the team that will be working on my product?'” ESPN’s Nick DePaula revealed on the show The Jump.

“Somebody said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘Nobody in this room reflects by background, my skin color and where I’m from and what I want to do.’ So she took a step back and left and then it did not come to terms.”

ESPN Writer @NickDePaula reveals Beyoncé walked out of a meeting w/ @Reebok after she highlighted the pitch team's lack of diversity & non-existent representation of her background and skin color. 👑 He also talks about Bey getting offers from Jordan (@Jumpman23) & @UnderArmour. pic.twitter.com/J2P3cvGw6I — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) April 5, 2019

Beyoncé has a long history of social justice activism. She is a proud feminist and was recently honored at the GLAAD media awards along with her husband Jay-Z, despite his long history of homophobic lyrics.

The “Drunk in Love” singer, like many celebrities, also got involved in the 2018 midterm races, endorsing Texas Democrat and now-presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke.

In a last minute social media post, the 37-year-old sported a “Beto for Senate” hat.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” she said in the post.

“We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable.”

However, her efforts, along with those of other stars, were unsuccessful in pushing O’Rourke across the finish line.