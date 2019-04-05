Cher Clears Joe Biden As a Safe Hugger in Her World

Left-wing pop star Cher cleared former vice president Joe Biden of worries over inappropriate behavior, saying that his touching during a hug didn’t make her feel uncomfortable.

“Once spent time talking 2 Joe Biden In His Office. I asked Point-ed Questions,” Cher said Thursday.

“As Time Passed I Found Him Forthright,Kind,& Smart. At Meetings End He Walked Me 2 The &Gave Me A HUG. I Was Fine With It,But That,Was ‘MY’ Experience. HE MUST COMMIT 2 B’AWARE,& CARE’ABOUT WOMENS SPACE.'”

Biden, who is mulling a run for president, has faced scrutiny over the last week over his past of touchy behavior around women and girls.

Several women have come forward to claim that he made them uncomfortable with his actions like touching, kissing, and smelling their hair. Biden released a video this week to address the allegations, saying that while he had been affectionate in the past, he understood the concerns of his critics.

President Trump mocked Biden with a viral social media post Thursday, saying, “WELCOME BACK JOE!”

Cher’s social media rants frequently veer into the absurd and vulgar.

Last month, the 72-year-old claimed that the president kisses the “asses” of “DICTATORS,CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS, HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.”