Dean Cain Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Hollywood Elites Threatening to Boycott Georgia over Heartbeat Bill

Actor Dean Cain slammed the “ridiculous” threat to boycott the State of Georgia for its “heartbeat” abortion bill supported by Hollywood liberals like Alyssa Milano and Alec Baldwin.

The left-wing Milano organized the boycott campaign of Georgia’s film industry over the state’s H.B. 481, a legislation that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be determined. Milano maintains that restricting abortions should be opposed and she has proposed damaging the state’s burgeoning film industry to achieve a rollback of the bill.

“The hubris of Hollywood to say to a sovereign state like Georgia, you guys have to follow our beliefs on abortion, is ridiculous,” Cain told Fox & Friends on Friday morning. “For Hollywood to tell Georgia voters what their views should be on abortion is a huge mistake, and I think it’s a giant overstep.”

Cain noted that a Hollywood boycott of Georgia’s film industry would not achieve Milano’s aims.

“Those tax incentives that bring in studios, honest to goodness, don’t make a huge fiscal impact on the state,” the Lois & Clark actor added. “So if people don’t show up to work in Georgia, it’s not going to hurt Georgians very much at all in the pocketbook, and I think it’s a ridiculous thing to go for.”

Cain also said that he thinks someone is pulling Milano’s strings.

“I don’t think Alyssa Milano is doing this out of her own volition, I think she’s got somebody behind her, a group behind her, for her to be quoting certain things and creating these protests – I don’t think she’s doing it by herself,” he said.

The anti-abortion petition urging La La Land to boycott Georgia has grown to over 100 signatures, including some of Hollywood’s top talent.

The stars who have signed onto the petition include Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush, Sarah Paulson, Judd Apatow, Mandy Moore, Brie Larson, Patricia Arquette, and Natalie Portman.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is expected to sign the legislation into law.

