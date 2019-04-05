Comedian Michelle Wolf, who made headlines last year for mocking White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ looks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD), declared that President Donald Trump won’t go to the dinner because he’s afraid.

“You got to love someone that just can’t handle being made fun of,” Michelle Wolf told Variety at Lifetime’s “Power of Women” event.

“I think he doesn’t have a big enough spine to attend. If a president can’t take someone making fun of them, I don’t really care about ’em.”

Michelle Wolf hosted last year’s WHCD, using the event to viciously attack press secretary Sarah Sanders on her looks.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. Like she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye…like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies,” she said.

In late 2018, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced that 2019’s dinner would not feature a comedian at the dinner, as is customary in recent years. Wolf lashed out in response, saying, “The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn’t be prouder.”

The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn't be prouder. https://t.co/OOIFGuZ731 — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) November 19, 2018

Trump has never attended the WHCD as president. He told reporters Friday that he won’t attend this year’s dinner, either.

“I’m going to hold a rally, because the dinner is so boring and so negative, that we’re going to hold a very positive rally,” he said.

“Everybody wants it, it’ll be a big one, but the Correspondents’ dinner is too negative…I like positive things, OK?”