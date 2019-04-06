Alec Baldwin: President Trump Is ‘Neurologically Impaired’

Actor Alec Baldwin is attacking President Donald Trump, this time by claiming the president is “neurologically impaired.”

Baldwin accused the president of some sort of mental impairment, saying “Trump is lazy, corrupt, neurologically impaired.”

Baldwin went on to insist that Trump is living in a fantasy world “like the set of The Apprentice.”

“But he must also be quite confused,” the Saturday Night Live star continued. “He believes the world is, or should be, like the set of The Apprentice, where he is paid handsomely 4 doing very little. And that all of his hatred/bad behavior will be shelved by Mark Burnett.”

Trump is lazy, corrupt, neurologically impaired. But he must also be quite confused.

He believes the world is, or should be, like the set of The Apprentice, where he is paid handsomely 4 doing very little. And that all of his hatred/bad behavior will be shelved by Mark Burnett. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2019

Like with many in Hollywood, it appears that Donald Trump lives in Baldwin’s heads 24-7.

Just last month, Baldwin was seen spreading the hoax claim that President Trump threatened violence in a recent Oval Office interview with Breitbart News.

In February, the furiously anti-Trump actor said he didn’t know if Michael Cohen was telling the truth about Trump but that the former Trump lawyer should get the “Congressional Medal of Honor” for his appearance before a Congressional Committee.

Baldwin also dabbles in other far-left activities. A week ago, The Shadow actor signed onto a boycott of the State of Georgia’s film industry over the Peach State’s “heartbeat” bill that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detectable.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.