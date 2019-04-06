Hollywood Melts Down over Year-Old, Deceptively Edited Video to Attack Trump: ‘Genocide Language’

Left-wing Hollywood figures are freaking out and comparing President Donald Trump to a Nazi, using a misleading and edited video from last year of President Donald Trump calling murderous illegal aliens “animals.”

In May 2018, President Trump said that members of the violent gang MS-13 were not “people…these are animals.” At the time, the establishment media and Hollywood activists used that line to falsely claim that Trump was calling all asylum seekers “animals.”

The video of Trump is now re-circulating online among the left after Democratic 2020 hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke compared the president’s rhetoric to Nazi Germany.

O’Rourke claimed that Trump called asylum seekers, “‘animals’ and an ‘infestation'” this week.

.@realDonaldTrump on people asking for asylum "These aren't people. These are animals." pic.twitter.com/pTKY08Obm2 — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) April 5, 2019

As others have pointed out, the video in question is from last year and deceptively edited.

Even left-wing Snopes said that the president was referring to MS-13 members as “animals,” not asylum seekers in general.

Now that guests on cable news networks and a presidential candidate are referring to these remarks as new, think it’s important to point out they were made in May 2018, not yesterday. Also, as Snopes pointed out then, Trump was referring to MS-13 membershttps://t.co/LOeAdRd3wx https://t.co/rqPiaa8dks — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2019

Hollywood activists wouldn’t let the facts get in the way of a good narrative, however.

“Nazi garbage,” director Judd Apatow simply said.

Actor John Cusack melted, saying, “He’ll end up the way they all do – just a matter of how much damage he can do before he’s goes.”

“Fuck him & everyone of his enablers – go straight to hell.”

He’ll end up the way they all do – just a matter of how much damage he can do before he’s goes –

Fuck him & everyone of his enablers – go straight to hell –

RT @jfreewright: Genocide language. When the reckoning comes for ol’ boy, it’s coming hot. https://t.co/wj2V7BUKVx — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 6, 2019

“Genocide language,” actor Jeffrey Wright said. “When the reckoning comes for ol’ boy, it’s coming hot.”

Genocide language. When the reckoning comes for ol’ boy, it’s coming hot. https://t.co/e2CkLQ0hS1 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 6, 2019

“fucking vile man,” Chrissy Teigen said.

Rosie O’Donnell also responded to the video, saying, “VOTE TRUMP OUT !”

TV writer Bill Prady also joined in on the pile-on.

Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman also attacked the president over this misleading information.

Does he:

A. Believe this?

B. Say this to get attention?

C. Know he has just shit himself? D. All of the above? https://t.co/J4HUY4yUKE — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 6, 2019

Hollywood echoed the cries of 2020 Democratic candidates Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg, both of whom used the hoax video to launch political attacks.

Racist language like this has led to violence throughout the world’s history. No human being is an animal. We have to be better than this.https://t.co/TQ0MhJFGtq — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 6, 2019

You do not refer to human beings as animals. You just don’t. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 6, 2019

Establishment media figures like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Joy Reid also joined in on the smear campaign.

Calling a group of people an "infestation," comparing them to rats or vermin or cockroaches has been deployed as justification for genocide time and time again. This is just a plain historical fact. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 4, 2019