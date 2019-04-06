Hollywood Melts Down over Year-Old, Deceptively Edited Video to Attack Trump: ‘Genocide Language’

Left-wing Hollywood figures are freaking out and comparing President Donald Trump to a Nazi, using a misleading and edited video from last year of President Donald Trump calling murderous illegal aliens “animals.”

In May 2018, President Trump said that members of the violent gang MS-13 were not “people…these are animals.” At the time, the establishment media and Hollywood activists used that line to falsely claim that Trump was calling all asylum seekers “animals.”

The video of Trump is now re-circulating online among the left after Democratic 2020 hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke compared the president’s rhetoric to Nazi Germany.

O’Rourke claimed that Trump called asylum seekers, “‘animals’ and an ‘infestation'” this week.

As others have pointed out, the video in question is from last year and deceptively edited.

Even left-wing Snopes said that the president was referring to MS-13 members as “animals,” not asylum seekers in general.

Hollywood activists wouldn’t let the facts get in the way of a good narrative, however.

“Nazi garbage,” director Judd Apatow simply said.

Actor John Cusack melted, saying, “He’ll end up the way they all do – just a matter of how much damage he can do before he’s goes.”

“Fuck him & everyone of his enablers – go straight to hell.”

“Genocide language,” actor Jeffrey Wright said. “When the reckoning comes for ol’ boy, it’s coming hot.”

“fucking vile man,” Chrissy Teigen said.

Rosie O’Donnell also responded to the video, saying, “VOTE TRUMP OUT !”

TV writer Bill Prady also joined in on the pile-on.

Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman also attacked the president over this misleading information.

Hollywood echoed the cries of 2020 Democratic candidates Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg, both of whom used the hoax video to launch political attacks.

Establishment media figures like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Joy Reid also joined in on the smear campaign.

