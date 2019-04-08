Alec Baldwin Teases Presidential Run: ‘Beating Trump Would Be So Easy. So Easy.’

Actor Alec Baldwin routinely mocks President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, but the star now believes he could actually beat the president in a real White House race.

“If I ran for President, would you vote for me?” Alec Baldwin asked his followers on social media Monday. “I won’t ask you for any $. And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy.”

If I ran for President, would you vote for me? I won’t ask you for any $. And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

Baldwin certainly hasn’t hidden his hateful feelings for the President Trump.

Just this week, the 61-year-old called Trump “lazy, corrupt, neurologically impaired” and previously compared him to a Nazi.

“The United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body and it is growing day by day,” he said in November. “This alone should compel you to do everything in your power to get rid of Trump.”

The United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body and it is growing day by day. This alone should compel you to do everything in your power to get rid of Trump. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 21, 2018

Last year, the Hunt for Red October star declared that the Trump presidency was America’s punishment for historical wrongs like slavery.

“Trump is a curse, brought down on us as punishment 4 our sins. The slaughter of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment, Vietnam. Every hateful, misogynistic, racist notion, intertwined w our better nature, Trump embodies those. He is us. Now we can face it + exorcise it.”

Trump is a curse, brought down on us as punishment 4 our sins. The slaughter of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment, Vietnam. Every hateful, misogynistic, racist notion, intertwined w our better nature, Trump embodies those. He is us. Now we can face it + exorcise it. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 16, 2018

While he’s not delivering political hot takes like these, Baldwin occasionally finds himself in trouble with the law.

In January, the 30 Rock star pled guilty to second-degree harassment after he allegedly punched a man in a parking lot in New York City in November 2018.