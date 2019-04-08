Elisabeth Moss: America Under Trump ‘Losing the Principles This Country was Built On’

Actress Elisabeth Moss says America, under President Donald Trump, may have “already lost” the principles on which the country was founded.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Moss said that her involvement in the hit Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale serves as a reminder of the importance of freedom at a time when President Trump is planning to construct a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

“We went to D.C. and shot at the Lincoln Memorial, and I find it incredibly moving what Lincoln stood for, what’s written on the walls, what those monuments stand for,” she explained. “The principles that this country was built on are important and we’re losing them and perhaps we’ve already lost them”

“When you’re kneeling on the steps in front of the Lincoln Memorial, you’re looking at where MLK gave his ‘I am a Dream’ speech, you’re in the outfit of complete lack of freedom, and your president is a few blocks away arguing about putting up a wall, you can’t help but feel that you have the responsibility to tell this story, and I feel honored to be able to express what I think, what I feel, and what a lot of other people feel through what I love doing.” Moss added.

The former Mad Men star was also questioned about her involvement in Scientology, with her interviewer pointing out that the religion has a “history of being quite anti-LGBT.”

Moss’s involvement in the Church of Scientology seemingly undermines her supposed passion for liberty, with the religion’s authorities known to repress, control, and even intimidate the church’s members. However, she has previously argued that her faith gives her personal stability, but has also criticized the church for its “rampant homophobia.”

“Personal freedom is a very important concept in my religion, and I translate that to sexual orientation,” she told ABC in 2016. “If we’re all supposed to have the right to the life that we want to lead, then that should apply to the gay community.”

“[This] is not where I stand,” Moss told the Beast. “It’s like, it’s a lot to get into and unpack that I can’t do… I am obviously a huge feminist and huge supporter of the LGBTQ community and believe so strongly, I can’t even tell you, in people being able to do what they want to do, to love who they want to love, to be the person that they want to be, whoever that is.”

In February, Moss was the centerpiece of a politically charged Super Bowl advertisement for Handmaid’s Tale, which involved her twisting Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” commercial by declaring: “Wake up, America. Morning’s over.”

