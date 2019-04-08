John Cusack: Kirstjen Nielsen ‘Belongs in JAIL’ for Child Abduction, Torture

Actor John Cusack declared Monday that outgoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen belongs behind bars for enforcing immigration laws.

“Let history never let her be anything other than the criminal she is for the role she played in one of the most (among many) horrifying modern crimes this country has committed,” John Cusack said in a social media post.

⬇️💯 RT @SanaSaeed: 1. Let history never forget this lie 2. Let history never let her be anything other than the criminal she is for the role she played in one of the most (among many) horrifying modern crimes this country has committed. https://t.co/j1m1lbeHq8 — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 8, 2019

The 2012 star also said that Nielsen “Belongs in JAIL.”

“Unless child abduction and torture is not a crime And there is no universe of law where it isn’t.”

Belongs in JAIL

Unless child abduction and torture is not a crime

And there is no universe of law where it isn’t –

RT @MaryGeise: @johncusack @JoyceWhiteVance She should be INDICTED for crimes against humanity among other things !!! — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 8, 2019

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen would be resigning.

The border has been engulfed in chaos for several months, with illegal immigration increasing month over month for over a year. As Breitbart News’ John Binder reported about 1.5 million new illegal aliens will be in the United States by the end of 2019.

….I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Nevertheless, the establishment media and the left still criticize Nielsen for her role in a policy that separated detained migrant adults from their children.

As CNN commentator Jeff Toobin said Monday, “Here is a woman who was a reasonably admired bureaucrat. For the rest of her life, people will look at her and think, ‘Oh, that’s the woman who put children in cages, that’s the woman who broke up families across the border — and you know what, they’ll be right.”

Cusack, like much of Hollywood, opposes the Trump administration’s effort to secure America’s borders.

Last year, the Hot Tub Time Machine actor called the president a “fascist,” saying that the administration was “putting kids in fucking cages.”

His other political takes aren’t much better. The 52-year-old actor said last month that Trump needs to rot in prison.

“Only way democracy survives him – is if he rots in prison,” he said in a social media post.