Kevin Hart on Censorship of Comedy: ‘There’s a Push to Destroy’

After discussing left-wing agitation regarding jokes he had made about homosexuality leading to his withdrawal from hosting the 91st Academy Awards, Hart examined the motivations of those seeking to censor comedians.

WATCH (relevant portion begins at 1:11:45):

Partial transcript below:

HART: It’s easier to just say, “I’m not a fan. That comedy isn’t for me. You know what? I don’t like the taste of this particular comedian, so I’m not going to support or watch that comedian. I’m going to find another comedian that’s more to my liking.” I want us to just get back to understanding that you just don’t have to support it. That’s it.

ROGAN: There’s a lot of fucking options.

HART: There’s so many.

ROGAN: Today? There’s never been more. There’s never been more comics. There’s high-level comics. Think about how many people are doing Netflix specials today. There’s never been more.

HART: It’s so many.

ROGAN: It’s crazy.

HART: So I don’t understand why there’s a push to destroy when you just don’t have to support it.