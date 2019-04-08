Sarah Silverman Attacks Netanyahu: ‘Please, Israel, VOTE HIM OUT’

Actress and left-wing activist Sarah Silverman called on Israelis to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Silverman’s call was in response to a misleading tweet from Haaretz regarding Netanyahu’s declared intention to extend Israeli sovereignty over certain communities — specifically those in Area C — in the West Bank.

Haaretz’s tweet made no mention of Netanyahu’s stated parameters limiting his desired annexation to Area C of the West Bank, where Israeli settlements are located.

“Please, Israel, VOTE HIM OUT.” Silverman said Monday.

Netanyahu over the weekend historically declared that he fully intends to extend Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. The incumbent prime minister also said he had told President Donald Trump that would not evacuate “a single person” from the 400,000 or so Jews residing in the West Bank.

Following the Six-Day War of 1967, Israel ended Jordan’s occupation of the West Bank and assumed control of the territory. Following the Oslo Accords of the 1990s, administration of the territory is regionally divided between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“There will be no Palestinian state,” said Netanyahu, “not like the one people are talking about. It won’t happen.”

Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority characterize the West Bank as a component of their shared demand for a “Palestinian state.”

Polls for Israel’s parliamentary election begin Tuesday morning.

