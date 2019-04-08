‘The Simpsons’ Showrunner: Lisa Simpson ‘Possibly Polyamorous,’ Bisexual

Al Jean, screenwriter and showrunner for legendary cartoon series The Simpsons, said in a new interview that Lisa Simpson may turn out “polyamorous.”

In an interview with Metro UK, Al Jean said that Lisa Simpson may turn out as “President and possibly polyamorous,” while Bart Simpson would be “enjoying life as he did at the end of the Barthood episode.”

Lisa Simpson is only eight-years-old in the long-running series.

Writers and fans projecting sexuality onto fictional characters is nothing new. Peppermint Patty from the Peanuts movies has long been the subject of fan speculation that she is lesbian.

Last year, a mini-controversy broke out when Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman, who is gay, said in an interview that the Bert and Ernie characters were based around his own relationship. “I don’t think I’d know how else to write them, but as a loving couple,” Saltzman said.

This set off speculation that the popular children’s show characters were gay, which was shut down by the show’s producers, who said in a statement that the Bert and Ernie “do not have a sexual orientation.”

The Simpsons, a show which originally mocked political correctness, has been capitulating to the social justice crowd recently.

Last year, the show’s producers announced their intention to drop the character Apu, as he was offensive to Indian-Americans.

The show also recently cut an episode from the 1990s that featured Michael Jackson in reaction to the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which details sexual abuse claims against the pop star.