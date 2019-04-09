Bette Midler Wonders: What If ‘Another 9/11’ Happens After Trump Fires Top Officials

Actress Bette Midler went on a bizarre rant on social media Tuesday, wondering if Rudy Giuliani would keep America safe in the event of another 9/11.

“So the fattish man of paralyzing stupidity has fired all the heads of the agencies tasked with keeping US safe: DHS, FEMA, ICE, SECRET SERVICE, and Customs and Border Protection,” Bette Midler said. “What if there’s another 9/11? Who do we get? Rudy Giuliani?”

So the fattish man of paralyzing stupidity has fired all the heads of the agencies tasked with keeping US safe: DHS, FEMA, ICE, SECRET SERVICE, and Customs and Border Protection. What if there’s another 9/11? Who do we get? Rudy Giuliani? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 9, 2019

Of course, Giuliani actually was the mayor of New York City on September 11th, 2001, and was the most visible politician helping the city in the aftermath of the attack on the World Trade Center.

Midler also referred to the president as a “fattish man of paralyzing stupidity,” which is a quote from George Orwell’s book Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Celebrity reactions have been varied in the wake of news that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was resigning. Actor John Cusack responded by declaring that Nielsen should be in jail for “child abduction and torture.”

Bette Midler’s social media pages are often filled with vitriol and hate for the president and his family. In November, she fantasized about watching Robert Mueller hang the Trump family “GOOD AND HIGH!” in a later-deleted tweet.

The 73-year-old actress has also attacked First Lady Melania Trump, calling her “FLOTITS.”