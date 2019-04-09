Chelsea Handler Blames Her ‘White Privilege’ for Acting Like ‘Spoiled Brat’ After Trump Election

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOY BEHAR: You’re currently single. I don’t really know your background. Have you been married before?

CHELSEA HANDLER: I have never been married about I’m proud of that.

BEHAR: Okay, and yet, you dedicate your book [Life Will Be the Death of Me] to your future husband, and so, is there something you want to tell us?

HANDLER: That is my calling card to admit, I had to go to a lot of therapy to admit, that I do want to be in a relationship and it’s okay to say I want to be in a relationship, so I decided to dedicate my new book to my future husband, where ever he may be, so he knows I’m serious about being vulnerable and understanding that I don’t have to be some strong independent woman to actually proof myself in life.

[…]

It took me to really dig deep. It was after the election. When I thought I was going to have a mental breakdown because this man is president. And I realized what he signified was actually what happened during my childhood when it became undone. When my whole world fell apart. I lost the two most important men in my life… And in my 40s, after the election, I took a deeper look at myself. Because I didn’t want to be in such a state of reaction. I wanted to be actionable. I wanted to make a difference.

[…]

SUNNY HOSTIN: The other thing you’re working on is, which is fascinating, is a documentary on Netflix about white privilege.

HANDLER: Yes.

HOSTIN: You say you yourself have benefited from it. Why is it important for you to explore that? I mean that’s pretty brave. People don’t want to talk about race.

HANDLER: No, white people certainly don’t want to talk about it. So I figured start with myself so you know I can hang myself out to dry at my own privilege, at my own reaction to the presidency. Like a spoiled brat, you know, the way so many people were crying and screaming. It was like, well, nothing in your life has ever gone that wrong before? I really had to look and go, no. Yes, my brother died. That was traumatic and awful. I have never been hungry, I’ve never been discriminated against that I knew about. I think As a person with a platform, you have to start thinking about what kind of contribution you’re going to make when you see the things that are going on in this world.