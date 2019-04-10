Cher Urges Democrats to Fight Fire with Fire Against ‘Trump & His Third Reich’

Left-wing pop star Cher compared President Donald Trump’s administration to the “Third Reich” Tuesday and warned that Trump might usher in the end of the world.

“It’s Unequivocal & Indisputable. trump & his Third Reich Are About 2 Deconstruct Our Government & Our Country,” Cher declared. “They Are LIARS & CRIMINALS With No CONSCIENCE,& ‘THEY’RE WINNING’ DEMS FIGHT[Fire] WITH [Fire]. FK PC‼️ YOU ARE DOWN 4 THE COUNT. YOU WON CONG.,BUT WHATS CONG VS trump, SCORE?”

The “Just Like Jesse James” singer also warned of imminent armageddon due to Trump’s top appointees.

“Agency Heads Who Oppose Their Agency’s Missions. WAKE UP &SMELL ARMAGEDDON À LA trump,” she said. “It’s Been His,& His Advisors Plan From Beginning, 2 Head Agencies With Ppl Who Want 2 Subvert Them. Unbelievable!? NOT BY LOYAL PRES,BUT BY A TRAITOR,ABSOLUTELY.”

Indeed, Hollywood activists have been in hysterics lately over shakeups in the Trump administration.

Following the resignation of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, celebrities lashed out at Nielsen, calling for her to be jailed for her role in the separation of migrant parents from their children at the border.

Cher has routinely said attacked the president, saying that he is fond of racists.

In November, the 72-year-old celebrity activist claimed that Trump would do a “photo op with Hitler, if he thought it would rally his base.”

TOOK PIC WITH SWEET DACA/DREAMER,HAPPY 2 SEE ME B4 trump KICKES HIM OUT OF🇺🇸. 🇺🇸IS ONLY HOME HE KNOWS. WE HUGGED I 😥.HOPE THERES SPECIAL🔥HELL🔥4 LIAR, WHITE NATIONALIST, RACIST,TRAITOR,WHO’D HAVE PHOTO OP WITH HITLER,IF HE THOUGHT IT WOULD RALLY HIS BASE — Cher (@cher) November 4, 2018

Last month, she doubled down, saying that Trump kisses the “asses” of “DICTATORS,CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS, HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.”