Cher Urges Democrats to Fight Fire with Fire Against ‘Trump & His Third Reich’

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 07: Cher campaigns for Hillary Clinton at the Wynwood Canvass office on November 7, 2016 in Miami Florida. Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX
mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX
JUSTIN CARUSO

Left-wing pop star Cher compared President Donald Trump’s administration to the “Third Reich” Tuesday and warned that Trump might usher in the end of the world.

“It’s Unequivocal & Indisputable. trump & his Third Reich Are About 2 Deconstruct Our Government & Our Country,” Cher declared. “They Are LIARS & CRIMINALS With No CONSCIENCE,& ‘THEY’RE WINNING’ DEMS FIGHT[Fire] WITH [Fire]. FK PC‼️ YOU ARE DOWN 4 THE COUNT. YOU WON CONG.,BUT WHATS CONG VS trump, SCORE?”

The “Just Like Jesse James” singer also warned of imminent armageddon due to Trump’s top appointees.
“Agency Heads Who Oppose Their Agency’s Missions. WAKE UP &SMELL ARMAGEDDON À LA trump,” she said. “It’s Been His,& His Advisors Plan From Beginning, 2 Head Agencies With Ppl Who Want 2 Subvert Them. Unbelievable!? NOT BY LOYAL PRES,BUT BY A TRAITOR,ABSOLUTELY.”

Indeed, Hollywood activists have been in hysterics lately over shakeups in the Trump administration.

Following the resignation of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, celebrities lashed out at Nielsen, calling for her to be jailed for her role in the separation of migrant parents from their children at the border.

Cher has routinely said attacked the president, saying that he is fond of racists.

In November, the 72-year-old celebrity activist claimed that Trump would do a “photo op with Hitler, if he thought it would rally his base.”

Last month, she doubled down, saying that Trump kisses the “asses” of “DICTATORS,CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS, HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.