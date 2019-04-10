Debra Messing Calls Army Funding Border Wall Construction ‘Disgusting and Irresponsible’

Actress Debra Messing exploded on the U.S. Army directing funds to the construction of a southern border wall Tuesday, calling the report “disgusting.”

“This is disgusting and irresponsible,” Debra Messing said in a social media post, responding to an article from Task & Purpose titled, “The Army just awarded $976 million in contracts for border wall construction.”

This is disgusting and irresponsible. https://t.co/GavGV9VCmD — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 10, 2019

According to the Task & Purpose piece, “The money for the border wall–$976 million, per Tuesday’s announcement — comes from the Defense Department’s counter-narcotics funds, a large part of which is made up of money that the Army did not spend for personnel costs because it failed to meet its recruiting goals, defense officials said.”

Messing, like many Hollywood elitists, is staunchly opposed to efforts to control illegal immigration.

Shortly after President Trump’s Inauguration, she bravely protested Trump’s effort to build a wall on the Southern border by posting a selfie of herself on social media.

“#SolidaritySelfie I join the Virtual March in solidarity with Muslims and Immigrants. #NoBanNoWall,” the 50-year-old said.

#SolidaritySelfie I join the Virtual March in solidarity with Muslims and Immigrants. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/TjKtlkLrr4 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 25, 2017

The Will & Grace actress certainly loves to share her political insights online. Last year, she warned members of the Trump administration they were going to burn in hell.

“What about health care? Gun violence Ag POC by cops? Women’s rights? KEEPING OUR ELECTIONS SAFE? Good G/d you are all going to hell,” she said.